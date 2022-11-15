Fifa World Cup: Players banned for long hair and 4 other little-known facts

Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated renewal of the tournament which was first held in 1930, we look at five fun facts that you may or may not have known

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 7:46 AM

Every four years close to half the world’s population stop what they’re doing to watch their country play in the most highly esteemed sporting event on the planet - the Fifa World Cup.

Featuring 32 teams and some of the biggest names in international soccer it is one of the most-watched events in the world.

Hair today, gone tomorrow

Fernando Redondo at the 1994 World Cup. (Twitter)

Football players have always been regarded as trendsetters, with fans unabashedly imitating their looks – from clothing to hairstyles. David Beckham and Christiano Ronaldo are two classic examples.

But what happens if your team coach does not approve of your image? Argentina’s star players Claudio Caniggia and Fernando Redondo were dropped from the 1998 World Cup team because of their long hair. Argentine national team coach Daniel Passarella, who was nicknamed ‘Kaiser’ for being a strict disciplinarian, did not hesitate to drop any player who did not abide by his rules. Passarella believed that long hair made players lose concentration. Although he was quick to defend his action saying, ‘It is not a military attitude.’ Even Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina’s all-time top scorer who liked to wear his hair long, had to abide by the Kaiser's rules.

Egypt’s ageless goalkeeper

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary (Fifa)

It is said that the average age when a football player reaches his peak is 25 but Egypt’s Essam El Hadary proved that statistic wrong when he represented his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia at the age of 45. A veteran international goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary made history when he became the oldest player ever to play in the world’s biggest football tournament. Nicknamed the "High Dam", El Hadary spent most of his club career with Cairo’s A; Ahly, with whom he won eight Egyptian Premier League titles. El Hadary retired in August 2018 after making 159 international appearances for Egypt. In November 2019, the Fifa World Football Museum exhibited the gloves El Hadary wore when making history as the oldest player and first African goalkeeper ever to save a penalty.

How a dog saved Fifa

A dog named Pickles tracked down the missing World Cup trophy in 1966. (Fifa)

Dogs are very effective at sniffing out drugs, bombs, and even corpses, so it was not surprising that a Canine called Pickles came to the rescue of Fifa when the famous Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen in March 1966. Using the exceptional gift of smell that dogs have thanks to the 220 million olfactory receptors that they have, Pickles, a black and white collie dog, tracked down the missing trophy four months before the 1966 FIFA World Cup was scheduled to kick off in England. After Scotland Yard and the Flying Squad failed to track down the precious trophy which was stolen at night, a gentleman named David Corbett and his dog Pickles found the Cup which was lying under the hedge of Corbett's house wrapped in an old newspaper, tied with string. Although police initially suspected that Corbett was involved with the theft, they did not charge him.

Saying yes to a president

Roger Milla’s trademark goal celebration. (Twitter)

No conversation about the legends of football escapes the mention of Roger Milla, the indomitable Lion who made history for Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Milla, 38, had retired before the start of the 1990 World Cup. But he came out of retirement at the request of Cameroon president Paul Biya. “I got a call from the President who said he thought I should play and I was in no position to argue,” Milla remembered. It turned out to be a masterstroke as Milla become one of the stars in the 1990 World Cup. Milla scored four goals in Italy to become the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. He also helped Cameroon become the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. Milla’s trademark goal celebration, where he dances at the corner flag, is the stuff of legends and is imitated by many players today.

Cup boosts birth rates in host countries

Nine months after Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, the country’s birthrate increased by more than 10 per cent. (Twitter)

Massive sporting events like the Olympic Games have a massive economic impact on the host nation, but the Fifa World Cup is a much bigger player on a wider scale. Not only does the spectacular event boost the economy, it also promotes a feel-good effect on fans whose passion for the sport is unbridled. Statistics show that the beloved World Cup is a time when relationships are at their highest. For example, nine months after Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, the country’s birthrate increased by more than 10 per cent. It might not seem very much, but in a country whose birthrate is considered very low, this was a notable jump in numbers. Strange as it may seem, the mood surrounding the tournament helps couples who have not enjoyed the best of relationships to bond better as football helps them relax and puts them in a good mood.