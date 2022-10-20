Diwali in Dubai: From truffles to gold dust, must-eat festive foods

Even Ikea has rolled out a special menu for the Festival of Lights

File photo

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 6:16 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:14 PM

Diwali, also known as Festival of Lights, is just around the corner. All around the city you can see lights and lanterns on the balconies of residents marking the occasion.

While there will be some incredible fireworks and captivating events around the city, eateries in the emirates will also be planning special festive menus. Here's a look at some of them.

Rolled in gold dust

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is offering the W – Gold exclusive edition, the sweet and sour nature of the Middle East's exclusive offering is finished with a fine-dusted layer of gold and is made with the most exquisite flavours of liquorice and chocolate. The combination of fresh sweet raspberries, creamy white chocolate and a core of sweet liquorice guarantee a gourmet experience like no other. Of course, the edition rolled in gold dust completes the refinement.

A wild mushroom truffle kulcha

Freestyle Indian restaurant Roobaru's (Burj Khalifa Blvd, Dubai) Diwali specials (until October 26) include the Wild Mushroom Truffle Kulcha, which is a preparation of an Indian sour dough naan stuffed with seared wild mushrooms, topped with delicious sliced black truffle. Desserts include a Coco for Yuzu, a homemade coconut dome parfait with yuzu citrus filling on a biscuit base with a zesty lemon glaze. For chocolate lovers, there is RM² Chocolate Bar, a marbled chocolate mousse bar with chocolate crunch atop a Parle G biscuit base.

Butter Chicken and more, starting at Dh15 only

Ikea has re-introduced a special Indian menu to kick off the festival of lights. For a limited time only, you can savour comfort foods at all Ikea restaurants (12 pm until 9pm) starting at Dh15! The menu includes a popular selection of main dishes such as Tandoori Prawn with mixed vegetables, Classic Butter Chicken with cumin rice, Lasooni Paneer and Shahi Lamb Biryani. End the feast on a sweet note with Gulab Juman and add Punjabi Samosa on the side.

Jalebi-Pista-Rabri, all in one

Chefs at Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, UAE’s homegrown and Michelin Guide featured restaurant, have crafted a festive array of dishes (until October 31) to mark the occasion. The must-eats include Aloo Tamatar Gosht, a braised tomato and potato mutton curry and Paneer Do Pyaza. The highlight is the dessert combo, Jalebi-Pista-Rabri, fermented deep fried flour coil with Rabri! Now that’s a sweet deal.

A berry vegetable biryani

All-day Indian eatery at DIFC, Bombay Borough's limited-time-only set menu (until October 31) in honour of the festival of light includes eight dishes across starters, small plates, big plates and desserts over a four-course set menu. Highlights on the menu include Coastal Chicken and Sago Salad. A variety of dishes are available in the Big Plat section, such as a classic favourite, Berry Vegetable Biryani and Kashmiri Naan Kebab.

ALSO READ: