Expo City Dubai announces free light shows for Diwali

Guests can catch the mesmerising projections on Al Wasl Dome on October 22-23

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 3:49 PM

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, will be celebrated at Expo City Dubai in a grand manner. The new attraction to Dubai’s landscape is set to host a remarkable evening for its guests next week, as Al Wasl Dome will light up in special colours October 22 and 23.

With an evening full of magic and lights with mesmerising projections on store, visitors are sre to be taken on a vibrant and scintillating journey this festive season.

https://twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai/status/1582648151772889088?t=8OTdDsEHCKaSGefIcQMa1A&s=08

Starting on Saturday, the first show will be projected from 7.45 pm to 8 pm on October 22nd, followed by the 18 minute-long night show from 9.12 to 9.30 pm.

The next day’s special Diwali shows will illuminate the Dome from 6.30 pm to 6.45 pm, and then from 7.40 pm to 7.55 pm.

The shows are completely free for visitors to enjoy.

Guests to Expo City Dubai can also visit the iconic gravity-defying waterfall and other paid attractions like the pavilions and Garden in the Sky.

Expo City Dubai opened to the public on October 1 and features four pavilions- Sustainability, Mobility, Vision, and Women pavilion with an entry fee.

