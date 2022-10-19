Diwali around the UAE

Celebrate the festival of light with our guide to top events and offers around the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 4:51 PM

The Cinnamon Club

In celebration of Diwali, modern Indian fine dining restaurant The Cinnamon Club has introduced a crafted set menu for a limited period until October 24. Visitors to the restaurant at Park Hyatt Dubai, can indulge in a special thali-style dinner featuring a selection of popular favourites including the Paneer Pesto Tikka and Jodhpuri Kachori Chaat. Dessert highlights include Gulab Jamun cheesecake and Coconut Rice Kheer. From 5.30pm till 11pm. Vegtarian Diwali menu priced at Dh145 per person; non-vegetarian Diwali menu for Dh175 per person.

Farzi Dubai

Celebrate the festival of lights this year at Farzi Dubai where visitors can enjoy two specially designed three-course sharing-style menus. The vegetarian menu is priced at Dh130 and the meat version is priced at Dh150 per person. Both options are inclusive of dessert, a selection of Diwali sweets sprinkled with the Farzi flair. The Diwali menu is available from October 21-24 at both locations of Farzi Dubai.

Vineet Bhatia pop-up at Angar, Abu Dhabi

Michelin Star chef Vineet Bhatia has curated a special a la carte menu at Angar restaurant in Abu Dhabi for Diwali. Visitors can enjoy this grand culinary celebration to mark the festival of lights from October 24 till October 29. Catch a glimpse of the celebrity chef himself who will be at the venue on October 28 and 29. From 12.30pm till 3.30pm, and 6pm till 11pm.

The Restaurant, Address Sky View

Starting today, The Restaurant at Address Sky View is inviting guests to gather around the table and indulge in a fabulous Indian feast with family and friends. The family-style sharing menu has been crafted for this special occasion. Dh250 per person inclusive of soft beverages; Dh350 per person inclusive of house beverages. Advance booking is highly recommended.

Kulcha King

Indian restaurant Kulcha King is kicking off the Diwali season by bringing authentic Indian flavours from spicy, savoury, and fusion into their newly crafted dishes. Visitors can indulge in Chicken Tikka Kulcha, Lamb Rogan Josh Biryani, Hare Bhare Kabab, Mutton Handi Boneless, and Phirni, all at affordable rates. From October 21 to 31; 11am till 11.30pm; Kulcha King in Al Karama, JLT, and Sharjah.

One Music Lounge

Celebrate the Diwali season at One Music Lounge, Al Jaddaf on Sunday, October 23 with various events throughout the day. The day will start with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match and visitors can cheer for their favourite team pairing it with hops for just Dh99. Following the game, visitors can indulge in the Diwali high tea accompanies by a set menu and a live performance from 4pm till 7pm. Later, visitors can make the most of the Happy Hours between 7-9pm. Menu will be priced at Dh100 per person. From 9pm onwards, another live performance will take place and visitors can cash in on a flat 25 per cent discount.