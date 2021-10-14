Craving Bengali cuisine? Here's a slice of Kolkata in Dubai

Dubai - Relish festive, home-cooked Bengali delicacies at Pinch of Spice

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 6:40 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 10:58 PM

The four-day-long Durga puja is that time of the year when Bengalis across the world look for a classic ceremonial meal.

Usually, it’s an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, and mouth-watering desserts that comprise a delectable spread of home-cooked delicacies.

Mohabhoj, which loosely translates to a grand feast, is the piece-de-resistance during the festive season.

Assorted spices such as cumin seeds, kalonji, turmeric, fenugreek, cinnamon, mustard powder/seeds lend a distinctive taste, texture and flavour to these homegrown dishes for a comprehensive gastronomic experience of Bengali cuisine.

Dubai, which has won over the Covid-19 challenge and is a melting pot of diverse cultures and social mores, is letting its hair down to soak in the festive spirit of the season.

If you love Bengali food, Pinch of Spice, or PoS as it’s popularly known, is your one-stop destination that is tucked away on 13th Street in Oud Metha.

PoS, which was opened in end-2019 by Kallol Choudury, a self-confessed foodie and a Dubai resident for close to three decades, is celebrating its second Durga puja with gusto.

Bengalis from far and wide in the emirate and other parts of the UAE — accompanied by their friends and acquaintances from other communities — are flocking to the tastefully done-up restaurant that can seat around 40 people.

