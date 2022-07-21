Dubai: Must try mango-dishes to beat the summer heat

Round-up of the hottest eateries around town

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:59 PM

Bring the heat down with the king of fruits — mangoes. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, this delicacy is enjoyed in every part of the world, in every form one can imagine. On this National Mango Day, we have curated some of the best spots to satisfy your mango cravings...

Bombay Bungalow

Mangoes have taken the summer by storm and Bombay Bungalow is offering the most regal options to cool down. With picks like Mango Lassi for refreshers, Mango oven-cooked Chicken for main, and Mango Shrikhand and Mango Kulfi, all your mango dreams are bound to come true, as you dine in their royal setting.

Venue: The Beach Mall, JBR, Dubai

Price: Dh250 for two people (approx.)

24th street

Experimenting with food just got a whole new meaning! Bringing to you Arabic, Italian, and Asian street food, 24th street has added their own twist to kunafas. A unique mango kunafa is the season’s speciality, as they offer a blend of sweet and tangy, and all that is good with this Arabic delicacy.

Venue: Dusit Thani, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: Dh250 for two people (approx.)

The Frozen Factory

Bringing back childhood memories, The Frozen Factory has given an interesting spin to one of our favourite childhood treasures, Capri Sun. If you are looking for mangoes, but craving it in a softie form, this is the perfect choice for you. Served within a Capri Sun container, this one is a cooling trip down memory lane.

Venue: University City, Sharjah

Price: Dh45 for two people (approx.)

Bhukkad Café

A touch of India, Bollywood, and modern concepts, Bhukkad Cafe is one of those Instagram spots that you will want to visit, especially for its aesthetic. Celebrating the king of fruits, their mango menu is offering dishes like Mango Sandwich, Mango Cream, Mango Mastani, Aamras Puri and Aam Fuljhari Soda.

Venue: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh120 for two people (approx.)

Eat Fuchsia

Mango is one of the staple ingredients in Thai cuisine, providing a sweet touch to the spices and tanginess. With authentic flavours and recipes, the traditional mango sticky rice is the perfect dessert if you are dining at Eat Fuchsia. Along with other exotic dishes, this one is a must-try.

Venue: Business Bay, Dubai

Price: Dh200 for two people (approx.)

Golden Dragon

During this much awaited mango season, Golden Dragon has launched Mango Tango, an array of dishes to celebrate this appetising tropical fruit. Mango Banana Smoothie, Thai Mango Salad, Mango chicken Bao, Veg and non-veg sushi, consisting of mango and avocado, and prawn tempura are just some of the delicacies offered.

Venue: Oud Metha, Dubai

Price: Dh205 for two people (approx.)