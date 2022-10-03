UAE: Central Bank's assets up 4.2% to Dh495.5 billion in July 2022

According to the Forbes list, his net worth rose by $5.2 billion — a hike of 3.49% — as he inched past French magnate Bernard Arnault
The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE rose to Dh495.54 billion in July, a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percent or Dh19.93 billion, compared with Dh475.61 billion in July 2021.
According to the bank’s recent statistics issued today, its month-on-month balance sheet rose by 0.84 percent or Dh4.13 billion in July 2022, compared with Dh491.41 billion in June 2022.
The bank’s budget in July was distributed between assets in cash and bank balances valued at Dh215.74 billion, investments saved to maturity valued at Dh179.25 billion, deposits worth Dh65.7 billion, loans and advances totalling Dh2.15 billion, and other assets valued at Dh32.7 billion.
According to the balance sheet, liabilities and capital were distributed between current and deposit accounts valued at Dh211.82 billion, certificates of deposit and cash bills worth Dh144.84 billion, issued notes and coins worth Dh114.94 billion, capital and reserves valued at Dh17.87 billion, and liabilities totalling Dh6.07 billion.
ALSO READ:
According to the Forbes list, his net worth rose by $5.2 billion — a hike of 3.49% — as he inched past French magnate Bernard Arnault
The closely watched CPI report showed consumer prices unexpectedly rising in August at an annual pace of 8.3%, not far from the four-decade peak reached in June
He says the currency's economic fundamentals allow it to take care of itself
The cost-plus method is a very traditional method and easy to understand. Generally, this method is applicable where it involves the transfer of semi-finished products to the related party, where joint facility agreements have been concluded, or where the controlled transaction is the provision of services
Here's how you can save up
Output expanded by 0.1 per cent in April-June against projection of zero growth
Overall, uncertainty reigns ahead, as it is feared the energy crunch could worsen
Most economists predicted the key interest rate to be about 2.75% - 3.00%