ADIB expands Interactive Teller Machines network in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

The recent addition brings the total number of operational ADIB ITMs to 22 deployed across the UAE

ITM offers significantly enhanced services, including the option to use its call feature, which allows customers to contact the bank directly with tellers and resolve their query in less than 20 seconds on an average of 77 per cent of the time. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:35 PM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Wednesday announced the expansion of its popular Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) network with the addition of two new machines in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, and Oud Al Toba branch in Al Ain.

The bank has witnessed a rapid growth in ITM usage year-on-year as of August 2022, with a total cash withdrawal and depositing transactions increased from Dh97 million in 2021 to Dh403 million in 2022. The total demand for requesting and printing direct debit cards has increased from 301 cards in 2021 to 2,227 cards in 2022, an increase of 600 per cent in 2022.

These new additions bring the total number of ITMs to 22 deployed across the UAE, 16 of which are in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. ITM offers significantly enhanced services, including the option to use its call feature, which allows customers to contact the bank directly with tellers and resolve their query in less than 20 seconds on an average of 77 per cent of the time.

In addition, ITM call feature has been popular amongst the users of smart kiosks, with over 206,000 calls in 2022 alone; in which 134 thousand are smart services, and 72 thousand are self-service.

Ahmed Ateeq Al Dhaheri, head of branches at ADIB, said it has been very rewarding to see the rapid growth of our new ITMs over the past year.

"As we strive to stay on the cutting edge of innovation in Islamic banking, our focus is on providing practical solutions to our customers’ everyday problems in terms of innovative technical applications. The development of hybrid digital and physical experiences to elevate the user’s experience has been central to our digital transformation strategy, and the ITMs are an excellent example of this in action. It is especially encouraging to see their widespread usage, which further demonstrates the utility and convenience that they provide,” he said.

These smart kiosks offer a personalised banking experience to customers with enhanced services such as cashing cheques in cash, issuance of new cards or replacement of cards, depositing up to 25 cheques at once per transaction, instant updating of data and instant activation of frozen accounts, in addition to standard ATM services such as cheques and cash deposit and withdrawal.

