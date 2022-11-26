Watch: Hold your head up, Saudi sports minister consoles player after World Cup match loss

When Roozbeh Cheshmi finally found the back of the net with a magnificent right-footer from outside the box, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium erupted in deafening noise as the Wales players dropped to their knees
Saudi Arabian Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki consoled player Abdulelah Al Maliki after the country’s loss in the Fifa World Cup match on Saturday against Poland.
In a video shared on Twitter by Saudi national Bader Al Hamad, the minister is seen talking to Al Maliki inside team’s dressing room after the match. Al Maliki, whose defensive lapse just outside the box caused the Polish side score their second goal, was in tears after the game. The minister tells Al Maliki to hold his head high despite the loss.
Al Maliki’s lapse presented Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski his first goal in a World Cup.
Saudi Arabia made a historic win against Argentina and were confident in the game against Poland. Saudi team ruled the ground with more than 60 per cent possession of the ball but missed their chance to score. The team’s entry into the top 16 will be decided by the result of their next game with Mexico.
Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng helped the African nation beat the host country
Naaji Noushi's first stop in town was the Burj Khalifa, as taking a selfie in front of world's tallest building was on her bucket list
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Ramin Rezaelan added the second goal
The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee
There had been fears the 25-year-old would not make the Seleção squad for the tournament after he came off with a calf injury in mid-October
Premier League giants United announced this week that Ronaldo was leaving after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview
The West African team gave their fans something to cheer when Andre Ayew equalised, and Osman Bukari's 89th-minute header set up an anxious ending