Watch: Hold your head up, Saudi sports minister consoles player after World Cup match loss

Abdulelah Al Maliki's defensive lapse caused Poland's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Fifa World Cup match

Saudi Arabian Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki consoles Abdulelah Al Maliki inside the team's dressing room.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 9:34 PM

Saudi Arabian Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki consoled player Abdulelah Al Maliki after the country’s loss in the Fifa World Cup match on Saturday against Poland.

In a video shared on Twitter by Saudi national Bader Al Hamad, the minister is seen talking to Al Maliki inside team’s dressing room after the match. Al Maliki, whose defensive lapse just outside the box caused the Polish side score their second goal, was in tears after the game. The minister tells Al Maliki to hold his head high despite the loss.

Al Maliki’s lapse presented Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski his first goal in a World Cup.

Saudi Arabia made a historic win against Argentina and were confident in the game against Poland. Saudi team ruled the ground with more than 60 per cent possession of the ball but missed their chance to score. The team’s entry into the top 16 will be decided by the result of their next game with Mexico.

