Fifa World Cup: Poland get past gritty Saudi Arabia

Striker Robert Lewandowski scores the first World Cup goal of career

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski (right) shoots but fails to score during the match with Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. –AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 7:20 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 7:21 PM

Robert Lewandowski scored the first World Cup goal of his prolific career on Saturday as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to burst their bubble following the team's giant-killing act against Argentina.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the Group C clash and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari on the stroke of half-time. Lewandowski capitalised on a defensive error in the 82nd minute to seal the three points.

