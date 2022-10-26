Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at a concert bringing Bollywood magic to Qatar

Fifa World Cup: Apartments rents, villa prices soar as property owners in Qatar eye to cash in on football fever
Qatar's Lusail Stadium is all set to host a star-studded event - even before the much-anticipated Fifa World Cup. A Bollywood Music Festival will be held at the location on Friday, November 4, 2022.
The concert will feature mega names in the industry such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and composing duo Salim-Sulaiman.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who hails from Pakistan, is a popular performer whose voice is on many famous Hindi cinema tracks. Sunidhi Chauhan's iconic singing has won many awards; she is also a takent show judge in India. Salim and Sulaiman Merchant are brothers who compose together.
The event is being organised as a final hosting exercise for the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium ahead of the Fifa World Cup, which begins on November 20. In order to attend the Bollywood Music Festival, fans will need to have a ticket to the football tournament and an approved Hayya Card.
Qatar had announced earlier that from November 1 onwards, only Hayya Card holders and three of their guests will be permitted to enter the country. Hayya Cards are mandatory for Fifa World Cup ticket holders - they act as entry permits for international fans. They also come with a host of benefits and access to various stadiums.
Tickets for the Bollywood Music Festival are available to buy online in the following categories.
Category 1: QAR 200 (Dh204)
Category 2: QAR 150 (Dh153)
Category 3: QAR 80 (Dh81)
Category 4: QAR 40 (Dh41)
Gates open at 4pm for the pre-show entertainment, featuring DJs, comedians and other performers. The main show begins at 7pm.
