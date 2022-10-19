Fifa World Cup: A look at Qatar's 8 stadiums

Most of these venues will be reduced in capacity after the tournament ends, with seats being donated for various purposes

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 8:50 AM

With one month to go until the opening game, AFP Sport runs the rule over the eight stadiums which will host matches at this year's World Cup in Qatar:

1) Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (80,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Qatar's biggest stadium will host the final on December 18, as well as the first semi-final, amongst other matches. Built in Lusail — a planned city for a population of 200,000 people, situated 15km north of central Doha — there are plans for the stadium to be transformed into a community hub after the World Cup, with most of its seats being removed and donated elsewhere.

2) Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (60,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

The venue for the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20, the group-stage showdown between Spain and Germany, and the second semi-final, the Al Bayt stadium is constructed in the form of a Bedouin tent, although there are plans for the upper tier to be removed after the competition. Situated on Qatar's northeast coast, around 35km from Doha, it is beyond the reach of the capital's metro system, making it one of the harder venues to access for supporters.

3) Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Situated among university campuses in Al Rayyan (just to the west of Doha itself) and accessible by metro, the stadium will notably host one of the quarter-finals. Its capacity will be reduced by half after the tournament, with plans for the seats to be donated to developing countries.

4) Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

The home of one of Qatar's most successful clubs, Al Rayyan, the stadium has been built on the site of the old venue of the same name, and is one metro stop beyond the nearby Education City. Located where the city meets the desert, its capacity will also be reduced by half after the tournament.

5) Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Built in 1976, it is the only venue which already existed before Qatar was awarded the World Cup, although it has since been transformed. It was used when Qatar hosted the 2011 Asian Cup final, and also the final of the 2019 Club World Cup between Liverpool and Flamengo.

6) Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Situated to the south of central Doha, close to the city's Hamad International Airport, the stadium is built in the form of a gahfiya: the traditional cap worn by men across the Middle East. It will host one of the quarter-finals, while its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

7) Stadium 974, Doha (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Built out of shipping containers on Doha's waterfront, the pop-up stadium will be completely dismantled after the World Cup. The number 974 is the international dialling code for Qatar, but also represents the number of containers used for the stadium's construction.

8) Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (40,000 capacity)

Photo: AFP

Located south of Doha in the city of Al Wakrah, the stadium's design was inspired by the traditional boats used for pearl diving and fishing.

ALSO READ: