Bollywood singer Akasa visits Khaleej Times

Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
4get-me-not is the only social enterprise in the UAE and the Middle East that focuses on seniors as part of its mission to address Alzheimer's Disease
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
The 'Sacred Games' actor talks about her debut song, and upcoming Hollywood and Bollywood projects
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
Britain's longest-reigning monarch, and the nation's figurehead for seven decades has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on September 8
Buur, a German brand now in the UAE, offers delicious food. Located at The Pavilion in Dubai, the beachside restaurant serves one of the longest kebabs which is 135 cm long. We went inside the kitchen to find out how Chef Michel prepares the food