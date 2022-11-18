First look: Inside a Fifa World Cup fan zone in Dubai

Sports fans can catch all the action live from Doha at football-themed zones, lounges and other venues in the city

KT photo by Shihab

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 7:49 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 8:18 PM

Dubai is playing an important role in one of the biggest sporting spectacles to take place in the region. The emirate is a gateway for fans travelling to Doha, Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022.

Residents and visitors can catch all the action live from Doha at various facilities that have been especially set for the event around the city.

Hotels and airports in the UAE are gearing up to welcome visitors and football enthusiasts. A large number of properties have set up football-themed zones, lounges and parks.

Khaleej Times got exclusive access to DIFC’s Football Park – one of many venues that have been set up for sports enthusiasts. The park is fitted with 30 giant screens and matches will be beamed from November 20 until December 18. There will also be live pre- and post-match analysis with the football pundits.

Cover charges of Dh350 per person can be redeemed for food and beverages.

Locker Room

KT photo by Shihab

The seating arrangement, decor and the feel of the place is sure to make visitors feels as though they are in the locker room of a football stadium.

Private Lounge

KT photo by Shihab

Each lounge is fitted with two giant screens and an elegant seating arrangement that is set to provide the ultimate football watching experience.

Huge screens have also been set up in the open public areas for fans to watch their favourite teams battle it out on the ground. There will also be a wide range of games and activities during the event.

The tables at DIFC Football Park are available on a first-come first-served basis. Exclusive private lounges need prior booking. For reservations visit www.difc.ae/difc-review/the-football-park. A table for 20 people is priced at Dh20,000 and it includes food and beverage.

ALSO READ: