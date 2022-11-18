First look: Inside a Fifa World Cup fan zone in Dubai

Around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to the mega event in Qatar; top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, Nikai have seen a hike in demand
Dubai is playing an important role in one of the biggest sporting spectacles to take place in the region. The emirate is a gateway for fans travelling to Doha, Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022.
Residents and visitors can catch all the action live from Doha at various facilities that have been especially set for the event around the city.
Hotels and airports in the UAE are gearing up to welcome visitors and football enthusiasts. A large number of properties have set up football-themed zones, lounges and parks.
Khaleej Times got exclusive access to DIFC’s Football Park – one of many venues that have been set up for sports enthusiasts. The park is fitted with 30 giant screens and matches will be beamed from November 20 until December 18. There will also be live pre- and post-match analysis with the football pundits.
Cover charges of Dh350 per person can be redeemed for food and beverages.
The seating arrangement, decor and the feel of the place is sure to make visitors feels as though they are in the locker room of a football stadium.
Each lounge is fitted with two giant screens and an elegant seating arrangement that is set to provide the ultimate football watching experience.
Huge screens have also been set up in the open public areas for fans to watch their favourite teams battle it out on the ground. There will also be a wide range of games and activities during the event.
The tables at DIFC Football Park are available on a first-come first-served basis. Exclusive private lounges need prior booking. For reservations visit www.difc.ae/difc-review/the-football-park. A table for 20 people is priced at Dh20,000 and it includes food and beverage.
ALSO READ:
Around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to the mega event in Qatar; top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, Nikai have seen a hike in demand
It marks the first and only time the country was eligible to compete in the quadrennial showpiece – something they were unable to do for a very peculiar reason
The plan will even cover air, facilitating the movement of fans flying to Qatar through Al Maktoum International Airport, along with marine transit
Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated renewal of the tournament which was first held in 1930, we look at five fun facts that you may or may not have known
Qatar's Ministry of Interior stated that anyone violating the law shall be penalised with a massive fine of up to Dh252,198
Like other Arab nations, the Gulf country prides itself on its hospitality, and is deeply attached to its customs and traditions
Doha promises to put up a spectacular event management show for the eagerly-awaited showstopper event
To make space in the schedule, the group stages of European club competitions were squeezed into a two-month period