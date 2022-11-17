Qatar's hosting of Fifa World Cup is historic milestone for all Arabs: Sheikh Mohammed

UAE Vice-President congratulates Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hopes for tournament's success

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 6:02 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 6:05 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday, congratulated the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for hosting the Fifa World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, November 20 and ends on December 18.

“Hosting the World Cup is a Qatari achievement. Pride of the Gulf and a historic milestone for all Arabs,” the Dubai Ruler tweeted.

He extended his support and hoped for the success of the tournament. “The people of the region are in support of the success of this major global event,” he added.

About 1.2 million visitors are expected to come to Qatar to watch the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East.

All 64 games will be played over 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in Doha, with several shows and cultural events planned during the tournament.

