Qatar's hosting of Fifa World Cup is historic milestone for all Arabs: Sheikh Mohammed

Fifa World Cup: Tight fixtures leave players torn between club and country; injuries higher
To make space in the schedule, the group stages of European club competitions were squeezed into a two-month period
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday, congratulated the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for hosting the Fifa World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, November 20 and ends on December 18.
“Hosting the World Cup is a Qatari achievement. Pride of the Gulf and a historic milestone for all Arabs,” the Dubai Ruler tweeted.
He extended his support and hoped for the success of the tournament. “The people of the region are in support of the success of this major global event,” he added.
About 1.2 million visitors are expected to come to Qatar to watch the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East.
All 64 games will be played over 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in Doha, with several shows and cultural events planned during the tournament.
ALSO READ:
To make space in the schedule, the group stages of European club competitions were squeezed into a two-month period
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2018, the US plays its Group B opener against Wales on November 21
Soccer fans from Palestinian territories with Hayya card can also use the service
The high occupancy rates have been significantly bolstered by the easing of Covid restrictions for full capacity live events
The singer predicted that the two bitter football rivals will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace
Approximately 60 per cent of these cabins have already been booked for the tournament, says an official
2.9 million of the 3.1 million tickets have been sold so far, with the country still expecting over one million visitors during the highly-anticipated event
The self-described 'best football influencer in the world' reacted to the joke with one of his trademark over-the-top celebrations