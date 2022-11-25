Fifa World Cup: Qatar on brink of elimination after Senegal defeat

Kim has travelled to Qatar with three of his friends from Seoul to support their national team at this Fifa World Cup
Qatar's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread on Friday after the tournament hosts fell to a 3-1 defeat to Senegal.
Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were enough to beat Qatar, who will be eliminated if Group A leaders Netherlands avoid defeat to Ecuador later on Friday.
But one would back Gareth Southgate's men in this game because of the experience that they have, writes Sahil Sajan
The activities will run until the final in Qatar
Over the past few weeks, the ride-hailing company offered famous footballers whose countries didn't qualify for this year's tournament one last chance to go to Doha as 'captains'
If not, they are in danger of being only the second host — after South Africa in 2010 — to be eliminated in the group stage
Juan Carlos and Tatiana share their thoughts about Doha, why they'd like to move there, and their experience of meeting Spanish football icon Andres Iniesta
In a viral video uploaded by Fifa, spectators from the island nation can be seen picking up trash and leaving seats spotless after Wednesday's match
Many residents say they also watch matches secretly on their computers or smartphones during their work shift