Fifa World Cup: Qatar on brink of elimination after Senegal defeat

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 7:17 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 7:20 PM

Qatar's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread on Friday after the tournament hosts fell to a 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were enough to beat Qatar, who will be eliminated if Group A leaders Netherlands avoid defeat to Ecuador later on Friday.

