Fifa World Cup: Iran strike late to beat Wales 2-0

Fifa World Cup: Cultural activities at Katara Cultural Village attract fans around the world
The activities will run until the final in Qatar
Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.
Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.
Over the past few weeks, the ride-hailing company offered famous footballers whose countries didn't qualify for this year's tournament one last chance to go to Doha as 'captains'
If not, they are in danger of being only the second host — after South Africa in 2010 — to be eliminated in the group stage
Juan Carlos and Tatiana share their thoughts about Doha, why they'd like to move there, and their experience of meeting Spanish football icon Andres Iniesta
In a viral video uploaded by Fifa, spectators from the island nation can be seen picking up trash and leaving seats spotless after Wednesday's match
Many residents say they also watch matches secretly on their computers or smartphones during their work shift
The Seleção will be wary of a dangerous Serbian side when they clash, especially after seeing Argentina and Germany suffer shock defeats in opening games
The bird has so far correctly predicted the shocking victories of Saudi Arabia and Japan