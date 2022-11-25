Fifa World Cup: Iran strike late to beat Wales 2-0

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Ramin Rezaelan added the second goal

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 4:08 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 4:13 PM

Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.