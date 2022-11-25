Fifa World Cup: Wales goalkeeper Hennessey gets first red card of the tournament

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee

Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 3:57 PM

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the Qatar World Cup on Friday when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee.