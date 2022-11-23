After historic Saudi upset, Japan stun Germany 2-1 at Fifa World Cup

They have covered over 5,700km in two weeks, and are bonding during their journey to Fifa World Cup
The 2022 Fifa World Cup witnessed another upset as Japan stunned four-time champions Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.
Japan’s unforgettable victory over the European giants came little over 24 hours after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Just like the Saudis, the Japanese team fought back from a goal down to score two late goals in the second half through Ritu Doan (75th minute) and Takuma Asano (83rd minute).
The Germans were comfortably placed in the first half after Manchester City star Iker Gundogan’s goal from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.
Stunned by the two late goals from the fearless Japan, four-time Asian champions, the Germans launched attacks after attacks in the closing stages of the game.
But Japan survived the intense pressure from Germany to record only their sixth win in World Cup football.
