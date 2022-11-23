After historic Saudi upset, Japan stun Germany 2-1 at Fifa World Cup

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave the Asian champions a stunning upset over European giants

Japan's Kou Itakura and Takuma Asano celebrates after the match. Photo: Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty from Doha Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:02 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:11 PM

The 2022 Fifa World Cup witnessed another upset as Japan stunned four-time champions Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Japan’s unforgettable victory over the European giants came little over 24 hours after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Just like the Saudis, the Japanese team fought back from a goal down to score two late goals in the second half through Ritu Doan (75th minute) and Takuma Asano (83rd minute).

The Germans were comfortably placed in the first half after Manchester City star Iker Gundogan’s goal from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Stunned by the two late goals from the fearless Japan, four-time Asian champions, the Germans launched attacks after attacks in the closing stages of the game.

But Japan survived the intense pressure from Germany to record only their sixth win in World Cup football.

ALSO READ: