Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone to unveil Fifa World Cup trophy during finals?

Reports say the actor will fly to Qatar to be part of the closing ceremony in the Lusail Stadium stadium on December 18

By ANI Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 8:46 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 8:51 PM

Indian actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the Fifa World Cup trophy during the final, which is set to take place later this month. As per reports, the star will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Stadium stadium on December 18, 2022.

Deepika could well be the first actor of international stature to have been presented with such a rare honour in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Hindi film actor is one of the most successful female artist in India and has represented the country in several international platforms. From endorsing some of the biggest fashion brands to being as one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed 'Pathaan' was shot in eight countries.

Talking about the same, Siddharth said, "Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!"

ALSO READ:

"We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India," he added.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in 'Project K'. She also has a special cameo in her husband Ranveer Singh's film 'Cirkus'.