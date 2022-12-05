Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone to unveil Fifa World Cup trophy during finals?

The Portuguese footballer, who has been released by Manchester United after his controversial television interview, has scored once so far in this tournament
Indian actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the Fifa World Cup trophy during the final, which is set to take place later this month. As per reports, the star will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Stadium stadium on December 18, 2022.
Deepika could well be the first actor of international stature to have been presented with such a rare honour in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
The Hindi film actor is one of the most successful female artist in India and has represented the country in several international platforms. From endorsing some of the biggest fashion brands to being as one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed 'Pathaan' was shot in eight countries.
Talking about the same, Siddharth said, "Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!"
"We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India," he added.
Apart from 'Pathaan', Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in 'Project K'. She also has a special cameo in her husband Ranveer Singh's film 'Cirkus'.
Fans also unfurled a banner with a get well soon message for Pele ahead of the Cameroon game
The match was poised on a knife-edge after Craig Goodwin's long-range effort was deflected in by Enzo Fernandez in the 77th minute
He paid tribute to the legions of fans in Qatar making matches virtually like home games for Argentina
The Argentinian captain scores in the first half in 2-1 win against Australia
The Portuguese star didn't play in a match against a local side in Seoul during Juventus's pre-season tour
The Dutch scored a convincing 3-0 win over a luckless USA
The Americans have enough experience and talent to topple the 2010 runners-up