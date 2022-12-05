Fifa World Cup: Two lucky fans with tickets to the final have a special message for Mbappe

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 8:00 AM

Egypt may have failed to qualify for the first-ever World Cup held in the middle east, but two Egyptians will be a part of the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

Haytham Mokhtar and Sarah haven’t kicked a ball at professional level. Neither have they ever shown any interest in football administration.

These two friends are just two ordinary football fans who have earned a chance to watch the World Cup final live in quite an extraordinary fashion.

Haytham and Sarah had no idea that their visit to the Fifa Fan Festival in Doha to enjoy the music and the atmosphere was going to give them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be in a World Cup finale.

“When I entered the gate, they told me that I just became the 1,000,000th fan at the festival, the prize for which were two tickets for the final and one official ball signed by Brazil World Cup legends Cafu and Ronaldo,” Haytham told this reporter.

Following France’s victory over Poland on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium, these two lucky fans were drawing the attention of everyone with a message for French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Haytham now wants to watch the final wearing the Mbappe jersey.

A big fan of the PSG star, Haytham hopes to hit the bulls’-eye by getting a shirt from Mbappe for the final.

But even if his wish is not fulfilled, Haytham will still be among the 80,000 incredibly happy fans at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for the World Cup final on December 18.

“This is the biggest event in the whole world. And it’s happening here in Qatar where I live and I have got the tickets for the final, so you can imagine how happy I am now. I cannot describe this feeling,” he said.

After France’s ruthless display against Poland in the round of 16 on Sunday, Haytham revealed which team he would back to stop the French juggernaut in Qatar.

“I am a Brazil fan, but I have to admit that France are the strongest team in this tournament,” he said.

“And in my opinion, if any team can challenge France, it’s Argentina. If Argentina have a good day, they might be able to stop France.

“The advantage Argentina has is their huge number of supporters. They will have a lot of support at the stadium, not just from the Argentinian people, but a lot of people from other countries will support Argentina. That is Argentina’s biggest strength.”

