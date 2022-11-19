F1 Abu Dhabi: Police announce traffic diversion

Parking for Yas Mall shifted to additional parking lots located near the mall's cinema entrance

Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. — Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:25 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday announced a traffic diversion in the light of the Formula 1 final races being held at Yas Circuit on Sunday.

Traffic has been diverted to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street towards the intersection 342 for those coming to Yas Island through the Yas Drive tunnel.

The police also warned motorists visiting Yas Mall that parking has been shifted to additional parking lots located near Yas Mall cinema entrance.

On Saturday, Red Bull locked the front grid of Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing 1-2 in the twilight qualifying at Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season.

