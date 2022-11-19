Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Staff wear uniforms made of plastic bottles disposed at venue

More innovative solutions being tried out to keep in line with net zero carbon target

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 4:14 PM

Staff at Yas Marina Circuit, home to the ongoing Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, are wearing uniforms made from recycled plastic from the iconic venue.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, underlined that the 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the “most sustainable” ever.

“We’re proud that during the 2021 edition, we obtained the three-star environmental certification from the FIA, which is the highest level of accreditation from the FIA in terms of sustainability. So, we’re building on that and we’re looking at additional areas around the venue. So, this year, you see a lot of sustainability initiatives on the ground,” Al Noaimi said during an interview.

The uniform worn by the staff is made of plastic bottles disposed of at the venue.

“All of the uniforms that our staff are wearing are made from recycled plastics. So, any plastics around the venue that we recycle, we utilise for the following years as Grand Prix uniforms for the staff. We have a plastic-free media centre, paddock and team areas as we had last year.”

Fan zones and the media centre feature innovative air to water filter systems from which visitors can fill water from a reusable bottle. And there are more innovative solutions being tried out to reduce carbon footprints.

“Our customers are going to be able to go and refill the reusable bottles around the venue. We’re also piloting in fan zones, solar power in Abu Dhabi Hill, as well as utilising biofuels and recycling food waste and oil as well this year,” Al Noaimi added.

Such initiatives taken at the circuit are in line with the net zero carbon by 2030 target set by Formula One in 2019.

The four-day season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw unprecedented demand for tickets, will conclude on Sunday.

