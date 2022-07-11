Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud

Mexican Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said on Monday.
Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorised a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).
Simon York, of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman’s finances. “The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs,” he said.
“Our message is clear — no one is beyond our reach,” York added. The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.
Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for four decades from the 1970s to 2017, when he stepped down as chief executive and Liberty Media took over the series.
He was arrested in Brazil in May for carrying a gun in his luggage while boarding a plane.
Mexican Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Verstappen, who retired in the first two races of the season, is now 45 points behind Leclerc
There was contrasting fortune for Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who spun out at the start of Q2
Leclerc dominated the Australian Grand Prix from start to finish to take the chequered flag ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez on Sunday
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history
His appointment comes in a year that has seen Saudi Arabia and Qatar added to the Formula One calendar on long-term contracts