Sheikh Saif receives Jordanian PM at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Minister of Interior congratulates Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020

Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh at Expo 2020 Dubai. — Courtesy: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

By Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 7:47 PM

Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Jordan’s Prime Minister Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh at Expo 2020 on Friday.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan and explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields for achieving mutual development aspirations.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Jordanian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed highlighted the strong bonds between the two countries, and congratulated Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020.

Al Khasawneh stressed the close ties between Jordan and the UAE and expressed his appreciation for the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, describing it as an ideal opportunity for participating countries to explore innovation that is shaping the future of the world.

Jordan is participating in Expo 2020 with a pavilion that showcases the country’s new innovative and engaging vision. Under the theme ‘The Thresholds of Ingenuity’, the pavilion provides a highly immersive, interactive and sensorial experience of a country where modernity meets tradition, high-tech meets emotions and a young, agile society meets the cradle of culture.