Sheikh Saif receives Jordanian PM at Expo 2020 Dubai

Women visitors can participate on Mondays at the Water Feature site
Expo 20203 days ago
Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Jordan’s Prime Minister Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh at Expo 2020 on Friday.
The meeting highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan and explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields for achieving mutual development aspirations.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.
Welcoming the Jordanian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed highlighted the strong bonds between the two countries, and congratulated Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020.
Al Khasawneh stressed the close ties between Jordan and the UAE and expressed his appreciation for the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, describing it as an ideal opportunity for participating countries to explore innovation that is shaping the future of the world.
Jordan is participating in Expo 2020 with a pavilion that showcases the country’s new innovative and engaging vision. Under the theme ‘The Thresholds of Ingenuity’, the pavilion provides a highly immersive, interactive and sensorial experience of a country where modernity meets tradition, high-tech meets emotions and a young, agile society meets the cradle of culture.
Women visitors can participate on Mondays at the Water Feature site
Expo 20203 days ago
UPS transported the replica from Washington, D.C. to be displayed at the USA Pavilion
Expo 20204 days ago
'Virtual visits to Expo 2020 are at 14.8 million since October 1'
Expo 20204 days ago
The world champion and Olympic gold medallist will headline a public 1.45 km Family Run on November 13
Expo 20205 days ago
HydroArtPod users can also grow edible and decorative flowers easily at home
Expo 20205 days ago
Explore the World will create five grand prize draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each
Expo 20205 days ago
The special tribute will be held tonight at 7.30pm
Expo 20206 days ago