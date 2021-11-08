Nasa's Opportunity rover replica lands at Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to pavilion given opportunity to try five different videogames created in country
A replica of Nasa’s Mars ‘Opportunity’ rover has landed at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The mega fair’s official logistics partner, UPS, transported the replica from Washington, D.C. to Dubai for display at the USA Pavilion.
It is part of an exhibit that also displays a rare lunar sample about 3.8 billion years old. The crew of Apollo 17 astronauts brought this historic piece to Earth in 1972 on their last moon mission.
“I’m so proud of our team and how we were able to work together to create, insure, transport and move this shipment,” said Derek Irving, UPS director of Expo 2020 operations.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of UPSers, the Smithsonian Institute, U.S. government and the USA Pavilion team. This is another example of how we’re moving our world forward by delivering what matters.”
