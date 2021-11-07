Expo 2020 Dubai: Join Usain Bolt for a run at the world fair

The world champion and Olympic gold medallist will headline a public 1.45 km Family Run on November 13

by Anjana Sankar Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 4:44 PM

Usain Bolt known as one of the world’s greatest athletes of all time will hit the track at Expo 2020 Dubai. The official beverage and snack Partner of the world fair, PepsiCo, is bringing him as the Gatorade ambassador to the site.

Usain Bolt will lace up his sneakers and headline a public 1.45 km Family Run on Saturday, November 13, to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. The event is conducted by PepsiCo through a partnership with the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Few athletes have redefined their sport like Bolt. An 11-time world champion, 8-time Olympic gold medallist and holder of multiple world records, the sprint king has dominated track and field for over a decade, becoming his sport’s most recognisable icon. As a Gatorade brand ambassador, Bolt has repeatedly challenged definitions of what’s possible – pushing boundaries, setting records and making history.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity for Usain Bolt, alongside our partners at PepsiCo and Gatorade, to help bring focus to one of Expo 2020’s central themes – to inspire people to embrace, on a daily basis, the importance and value of fitness, health and wellbeing in their lives. Sports has the enduring power to bring people, communities and nations together so we are honoured that Usain has agreed to be a part of the Run the World event and are confident that it will encourage many people to run for their own good causes.”

Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager, Pepsico MENA and Pakistan said: “Through Expo 2020 Dubai, PepsiCo is driving positive change and sparking joy to create unforgettable moments. We believe in the vital role that people of determination play in our community and recognise the importance of them receiving the rehabilitation and training as well as the support required to allow them to become strong assets in building a better future. We are proud to work with the Sports Hub and Usain Bolt to raise money to enable Al Noor to continue doing so much good for students of determination.”

The Family Run is open to the public of all ages and abilities, and participants will need to pre-register a space at the start line.

It is free of charge to join but those taking part are encouraged to donate to the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination to continue the important work supporting educational programmes to build a brighter future. For more information on the Family Run, please visit the event page.

Following the Family Run on November 13, Bolt will be participating in a meet and greet with fans, at the Gatorade the Bolt pavilion, located in the Mobility District. Fans can learn more about the competition to win an invitation to meet Bolt on the Gatorade Arabia Instagram page.

Bolt surprises mega-fan, Hamda Hosani

With 17 Special Olympic medals under her belt already, local heroine and specially-abled Emirati athlete, Hamda Hosani counts Bolt as one of her heroes, so PepsiCo organised a surprise Zoom call between the two. Announcing his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, Bolt invited Hosani to headline the run at his side.

Having been diagnosed with epilepsy, Hosani has never let the condition set her back, instead demonstrating great tenacity, commitment, and sheer talent. She has been a champion in encouraging children to believe in themselves and embrace sport, while also challenging the misconceptions surrounding those with disabilities.