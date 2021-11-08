Expo 2020 Dubai: Nearly 3 million visits recorded since October 1

'Virtual visits to Expo 2020 are at 14.8 million since October 1'

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 9:58 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 12:49 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed nearly three million visits in the five weeks since the world fair began on October 1, officials said on Monday.

“A total of 2,942,388 visits were recorded in the five weeks since Expo 2020 Dubai opened,” said Sconaid McGeachin, the senior vice president of communications Expo 2020 Dubai. The visitor numbers include visits from over 100,000 school children.

“We’re expecting visits from more children during the upcoming learning and knowledge week,” said McGeachin.

Mohamed Eisa Al Ansaari, Vice President of Strategic Communications at the Expo listed out the various business, cultural, social, and sporting events that Expo 2020 Dubai will be hosting in the weeks to come.

Events such as Flag Day, River Dance, and Diwali were held at the Expo site in the past week, leading to high visitor numbers, said McGeachin.

“Virtual visits to the Expo 2020 are at 14.8 million since October 1,” added McGeachin.

“We’re excited the numbers continue to rise continuously and people are coming back week after week to participate in the exciting activities we’re hosting here at Expo 2020 Dubai,” added McGeachin.

While an exact breakdown of visitors based on their nationalities were not provided by the Expo officials, McGeachin said, “The visitor numbers reflect the programming of events here at the Expo. We have had Emiratis, Indians, and visitors from Philippines for example. We had a spike in visitors from the Indonesian community during the Indonesian National Week.”

Moreover, a large increase in the number of international tourists is expected between December to April. “We are expected to have more visits from overseas visitors during that time,” she added.

Weekday tickets for Dh45

The Expo also launched special offers, including special weekday ticket passes priced at Dh 45. Running from November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will create five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 Weekly Draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and food and beverage vouchers worth Dh 250.

Here are events to look forward to at the Expo today (November 8):

Comoros National Day

10.15 am, Al Wasl Plaza

Yoga at the Expo Water Feature, with Zeina Assaf

Arrival by 9.15 am, Expo 2020 Water Feature

Workshop: Business Matchmaking Forum Colombia

November 8 to 9, 10 am – 8 pm, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Hall 2A South

Expo Young Stars – The Philippine School

12.15 pm to 12.30 pm, Al Wasl Stage

World Majlis – The Power of Conversations: A Better Future Is Built Together

4pm, Al Wasl Stage

‘In the Future… How will we Create?’ (media briefing)

4 pm, UK Pavilion

Malaysia Truly Asia Cultural Showcase

7.30 pm, Earth Stage

New Zealand: Sounds of Aotearosa – Kimbra

November 8 and 10, 8.30 pm to- 9.30 pm, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre