Look: Slovakia unveils its first hydrogen car at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Slovakia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled the country’s first hydrogen car – a sleek, aerodynamic sports car that produces no harmful emissions.
The MH2 hydrogen car was designed by Branislav Mauks, the Slovak designer who has contributed to the design of every Ferrari model since 2007.
The concept car boasts a unique, functional design, as well as the latest technologies and materials, reflecting the country’s ability to innovate and envision the future of mobility, while also contributing to its goal of promoting sustainability.
Slovakia unveiled the new technology at an event attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, along with a political delegation from the Republic of Slovakia and the commissioner-general of the Slovakia pavilion at Expo 2020, Miroslava Valovicova.
Mauks, the designer, said: “Slovakia believes in hydrogen technology. As hydrogen is part water, we took inspiration from water after studying its forms and colours. So, viewed from the top, the car cabin has the shape of a water droplet.
"For the rest of the body, we took inspiration from the body of an athlete. Thus, the shape of the MH2 is very aerodynamic and strong, resembling an athlete ready for the start of a race.”
Created in partnership between Slovakia’s automotive industry leader, Matador Group, and the Kosice Technical University, the hydrogen concept car reflects Slovakia’s ability to initiate collaboration between the automotive and academic sectors to create something truly monumental, emphasising Expo’s main theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who attended the event, said: “The Slovakia pavilion represents the beauty and achievements of Slovakia. As we enter a post-Covid world, Expo 2020 Dubai is a perfect platform to showcase our inventions and technological advances. I wish Expo 2020 all the success, and hope that it will encourage new generations to seek inspiration for making this world a better place.”
Located in the heart of the Mobility District, the theme of the Slovakia pavilion is ‘Movement of the Future: Hydrogen, Aviation and Space’.
Among the other main exhibits are the space robot, Androver, originally created for Nasa, and a flight simulator created by the Slovak firm Virtual Reality Media, specialising in flight and ground technology simulators.
