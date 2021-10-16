News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum meets Slovak prime minister

Staff Report
Filed on October 16, 2021
Wam

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and expanding ties in key sectors.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, Eduard Heger, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by ministers and officials from both sides. Welcoming the visiting prime minister and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Slovak Republic.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields. The two sides also explored new pathways to enhance cooperation, promote engagement between each other’s government and private sectors and increase mutual trade.

The meeting stressed the importance of facilitating investment opportunities for UAE and Slovak institutions and companies in each other’s markets and expanding ties in key sectors including healthcare, energy, sustainable development, infrastructure, innovation, and future-oriented and fourth industrial revolution technologies.

The leaders also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, including global efforts to combat the pandemic and accelerate recovery and growth.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211013&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019579&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 