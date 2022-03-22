Just 9 days to go: Expo 2020 Dubai visits soar to nearly 21 million

The mega event will host a spectacular closing ceremony on March 31, featuring top entertainment and honour teachers, school pupils

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 1:05 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors are saying #ThanksToExpo, with visit numbers soaring to 20,819,155, after crossing the 20-million threshold earlier this week.

From Expo 2020 Dubai’s crown jewel, Al Wasl dome, to water feature Surreal, the stellar entertainment line-up and fascinating pavilions of the 192 participating countries, visitors have been moved by how the largest global gathering of its kind since the start of the pandemic has brought together people from across the world in one place.

Indian resident Sera Rachel Jacob, said, “Having learnt about the Sustainable Development Goals in theory during undergrad, I never got to see them being implemented by world nations. At Expo 2020 Dubai, I got to see how all countries contribute and plan to achieve these goals.”

South African resident Dr Aloysia Ogle, said, “[Expo] has really opened my mind to the possibilities for the future … I was so pleasantly impressed with the accommodations made for people of determination. I have visited with my father-in-law in a wheelchair, my son with autism and my small daughter in a stroller, and still managed to have an amazing experience.”

Austrian tourist Dr Karin M Strasser agreed, “For me, Expo 2020 Dubai has motivated me to travel as much as I can. I believe knowledge and understanding of other nations and ethnic groups contributes to world peace.”

Expo’s School Programme for Young Stars, which ran across Expo 2020 Dubai’s six months, gave exposure to young performers and a platform like no other, showing off their talent on the Al Wasl stage. Suhaila Khomais, mother of student Mira Faisal El Naqbi, said, “It has been incredibly exciting to see my daughter present a segment for the first time at Expo’s Al Wasl Plaza for the whole world to see – it’s an indescribable feeling.”

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently hosting Water Week, the 10th and final Theme Week as part of the Programme for People and Planet. Running until 26 March, and with a wide range of programming focusing on how we can protect our most precious resource, there will be a strong focus on the global community’s collective responsibility to better manage and preserve water in the face of threats such as climate change, plastic pollution and over-fishing.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet offers an exchange of inspiring new perspectives to address the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time, including climate and biodiversity and the Global Goals. In doing so, the programme has generated meaningful conversations and collaborations that will positively impact lives long after Expo 2020 Dubai closes its doors on 31 March 2022.

A number of countries are still to celebrate their National Days, including Pakistan on March 23, Namibia on March 24 and India on March 29, while the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the organisation that oversees World Expos, will mark its Honour Day on 30 March.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers have passed 197 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available via Live@Expo, as well as extensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.

Expo 2020 Dubai looks forward to hosting visitors for more special events that are coming up, including the spectacular closing ceremony on March 31, featuring top entertainment and honour teachers and school pupils.