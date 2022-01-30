Israeli President to attend National Day celebrations at Expo Dubai 2020

Israel National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 will feature activities that highlight the country's diverse culture and heritage

Israeli President Isaac Herzog lands in Abu Dhabi. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Wam Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 9:47 PM

The Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will host the official celebration of Israel’s National day in the presence of country’s president Isaac Herzog, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Israel National Day celebrations will be launched at Expo 2020 on Monday, featuring activities that highlight Israel's diverse culture and heritage. The visitors will also enjoy a variety of shows and national events, and will get acquainted with the potentials the country has in different fields.

President Herzog's visit reflects the relations between the UAE and Israel, founded on mutual understanding and respect, as well as their leaderships' desire and aspirations to further develop ties and to serve common goals and interests.

Herzog and UAE leaders will discuss the remarkable progress in the bilateral relations since the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020, and exchange views on ways to utilise the momentum built by the agreement, to further enhance cooperation.

They will also review ties of friendship and cooperation, as well as the progress of the ongoing talks to sign comprehensive economic agreements, including a Free Trade Agreement.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries signed over 60 agreements and MOUs in various areas, including agreements to promote and protect investments, healthcare, cooperation, COVID-19-related research and development collaboration, agriculture, food security, water, environment and climate change. A $100 million joint technology and research fund was launched, in addition to a student exchange programme between the Emirati and Israeli universities.

Over 300,000 Israeli tourists have already visited the UAE since the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020, while cross visits by government officials reached 50, including 18 ministerial visits by six Emirati ministers to Israel and 12 Israeli ministers to the UAE.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Israel accounted for $1.3 billion during the period between August 2020 and January 2022.