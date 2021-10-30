Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Egyptian PM to Dubai

The world fair offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations, the Dubai Ruler said.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai welcomed the Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly to the Emirate on Saturday.
The leaders met at the Dubai Expo 2020, where Egypt is celebrating its national day. Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Madbouly spoke about the two countries’ historic ties.
The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to point out the deep relationship the UAE shares with Egypt. He said, "Our relations with Egypt are deep, ancient and stable. Our relations with them are exemplary at the Arab and international levels."
