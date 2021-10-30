Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed fulfils crying child's wish

Dubai Ruler consoled the crying child and also presented her with memorabilia

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:14 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 7:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has fulfilled the wish of a crying child who desperately wanted to take a picture with him.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to share the video of a girl crying and requesting her mother to take her back to Expo 2020 so that she could meet Sheikh Mohammed and click a picture with him.

After seeing the video, Sheikh Mohammed met with her at the Expo. Photos circulating online show the Dubai Ruler fulfilling her wish.

.@HHShkMohd fulfils a child's wish to take a picture with him at @Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/bW0RCMNMJe — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 30, 2021

The girl is seen rushing to hold Sheikh Mohammed and crying tears of joy as he lovingly hugged her.

The Dubai Ruler consoled the crying child and also presented her with memorabilia.

Sheikh Mohammed also took to Twitter to say that his encounter with the girl was, "My best personal encounter at the Expo so far.."