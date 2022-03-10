Expo 2020: Meet the Dubai Police trumpeter who helped 178 countries mark their National Day

"I wish the event could last longer as it provided me with an experience of a lifetime," Hassan Adam said of the world fair.

For Hassan Adam, playing the trump is more than just a job; it's a long-standing passion. —Photos by Neeraj Murali

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 11:09 AM

National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai cannot start without the welcoming sound of Hassan Adam's trumpet.

On the morning of March 9, Adam, First Policeman at Dubai Police, heads to Al Wasl Plaza at 9am. He is dressed in his navy blue formal attire as he prepares for the ceremony of Libya’s National Day.

He is scheduled to return for an afternoon shift, which starts around 2pm, to commemorate Albania's National Day.

As official delegations from the UAE and Libya arrive at Al Wasl Plaza, a group of Dubai Police officers walk up in a queue to a flagpole, assuming their positions before Adam plays his trumpet with an official tune signalling the start of the ceremony.

The UAE flag is then raised up high and the national anthem plays, followed by the flag and national anthem of Libya in commemoration of the honorary occasion.

Dubbed “the trumpeter”, Adam, a Sudanese national, said he enjoys the responsibility of representing the UAE’s openness and celebration of other countries in the world’s biggest event. He tells Khaleej Times that his trumpet represents a form of an “alarm” that alerts visitors of the arrival of an important occasion.

“The trumpet’s tune encourages people to get ready for the event and welcome the VIP delegates arriving at the global event that is built on the values of diversity, multi-culturalism and cooperation,” said Adam.

Celebrating special days of 178 countries

Over the past five months since Expo 2020 started in October 2021, Adam has helped 178 countries mark their National Day celebrations.

“When I am done with my morning shift, I eagerly wait to return to Expo 2020 for the evening shift. It has become part of my daily routine and I wish the event could last longer as it provided me with an experience of a lifetime,” said Adam of the world’s biggest cultural event, which concludes on March 31.

For Adam, playing the trump is more than just a job. It reflects a long-standing passion he had pursued from a young age.

Having completed his music studies back home in Sudan, Adam joined the Dubai Police Academy in 2017 to become a part of the force’s musical band.

“I joined the academy because I know I have a talent for music,” he said.

Since his graduation as a First Policeman following extensive training in music and military law, he has become a pivotal part of the UAE’s official ceremonies, including the National Day, Commemoration Day, Flag Day and the graduation ceremony of police cadets.

He also joins the Dubai Police band to represent the country abroad on formal occasions. Last year, he was nominated by his department manager to be the trumpeter at Expo 2020.

“I would not have been where I am today without the support of my managers and colleagues at Dubai Police and their confidence in me,” said Adam.

He noted that being part of the Dubai Police has given him the space to share expertise, hone his skills and learn from other bands globally.

Even today, he enrols in training courses to continue developing his talent. “To be in a position of representing Dubai requires world-class training and talent development that befits the emirate’s global reputation,” said Adam.

ALSO READ:

“As a musician, I must constantly strive to be better. I am always trying to be up to date with the latest instruments and music. Listening to other musicians inspires me to take my musical abilities to new horizons.”

He noted that Expo 2020 has given him an “unprecedented opportunity” to meet musicians from all over the world and discover the industry’s latest trends through the array of cultural performances and concerts that the event hosts.

“This is just the beginning for me. I have ambitions and aspirations to take my talent to new horizons,” said Adam.