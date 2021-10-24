Expo 2020 Dubai: Visitor numbers to hit 1 million mark soon, says official

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
The number of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to pass the one million mark in a matter of days, an Expo official said Sunday.
A total of 771,477 visits were recorded at the mega event between October 1 to 17. However, after the long weekend, ticketed visits were well on course to hit a million visits, an Expo official said during the morning briefing.
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically.
“Looking at the numbers, hopefully, we will be able to reach this number very soon. We are very happy with the level of participation and visitors at different pavilions and events,” the official said.
The number of attendees at the mega event will be revealed every Monday.
Long queues of visitors were seen outside various pavilions on Thursday and Friday. Huge crowds took advantage of the long weekend to check out events at the Saudi Arabia, US, Indian, Italy, and Switzerland pavilions.
Last week, Expo officials said the number of visitors had increased by 12 per cent. Figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude representatives, delegations, guests from international participants and Expo staff.
