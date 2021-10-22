Expo 2020 Dubai committee reviews event, praise visitor numbers, organisers

Committee to consider further enhancements for visitors to explore and enjoy the Expo experience.

The Steering Committee of the College of Commissioner Generals of Expo 2020 Dubai has held its first event-time meeting, where it applauded the UAE leadership and Expo organisers for the strong delivery and exceptional start to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting of the committee, which represents Expo’s 192 participating nations, was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos.

Al Hashemy said: “We are already witnessing the potential for positive change that comes with gathering 192 nations in one place, in pursuit of partnership, impact and legacy. This is global cooperation to inspire life: an opportunity to learn more about one another, and ourselves, so that we might build a brighter tomorrow.”

Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE said: “The UAE, Expo 2020 Dubai and all International Participants are together delivering an exceptional experience for visitors from all over the world. I am delighted and reassured by the way in which the Organiser has hosted and managed the event so far, and I am excited by the huge promise of the weeks and months to come.”

Chaired by Manuel Salchli, Chair of the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee and Commissioner General for Switzerland at Expo 2020, the committee which comprises Commissioners General from 34 countries, praised Expo 2020’s spectacular Opening Ceremony and congratulated the UAE and event organisers for a successful opening period, particularly in light of the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee members stressed that the security and wellbeing of all visitors and participants remained the first responsibility, with everyone bearing a collective responsibility for ensuring safety.

Given the size of the Expo site, internal transportation for visitors and staff remains an important priority and efforts will intensify to guide visitors towards the People Mover system (Expo Explorer and buggies). Organisers and countries have also agreed that all buggies on the Expo site will be prioritised for those visitors in need in of transport assistance to facilitate movement across the site.

The committee will continue to review operational capabilities on the Expo site, and consider further enhancements to ensure that visitors from all over the world continue to explore and enjoy the Expo experience.

The committee recognised the success of the cultural events of countries celebrating their National Day at Expo, while the music and dance performances, which take place in the iconic Al Wasl Plaza at the heart of the site, were highlighted for bringing to life the Expo theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

It also commended the first two Theme Weeks. Climate and Biodiversity Week and Space Week were attended by more than 5,000 visitors, with global experts, political and business leaders, civil society activists and many others contributing to more than 40 events designed to address and find solutions to some of the most urgent problems of our time.