Expo 2020 Dubai: Top Dubai Police officer proud to be a volunteer

This is Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women's Prison in Dubai. She has not let her work responsibilities stop her from volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Ever since the Expo 2020 Dubai began, Colonel Jamila has been heading to the event in the afternoon — after her shift at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions. She stays at the venue till the evening, guiding and assisting visitors.
She has volunteered in six pavilions so far.
Colonel Jamila said she joined the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme for two reasons: Her desire to serve the country and be part of this important global event; and her passion to volunteer.
"Volunteering is a chance to give back to society and assist people. It helps us meet people from different continents.
“The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities from different religious and cultural backgrounds living within a system based on the values of tolerance, coexistence, acceptance and respect for others,” the officer added.
Colonel Jamila said she was proud of seeing so many volunteers at Expo 2020, especially the youth.
