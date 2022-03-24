Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Palestine, Namibia and Guyana pavilion

It's now or never: Expo 2020 Dubai visitors wait up to 4 hours in queue as world fair nears end
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Hage Geingob, President of Namibia, and Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed also toured the pavilion of Palestine, located at the Opportunity District.
The pavilion highlights the Palestinian identity and narrative through a showcase of the country’s culture, history, civilisation, traditions, holy places, and its capital Jerusalem.
The first exhibit in the pavilion recreates the feel of the old city of Jerusalem, with its narrow alleyways and decorative arches and screens. Stone slabs imported from the city complete the effect.
During a meeting held at the Namibia pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed and President Hage Geingob discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and their shared desire to explore new partnership opportunities that will further strengthen bridges of cooperation between Africa and the Gulf region and increase the volumes of trade and investment. The meeting also explored new avenues to share expertise across various sectors.
Sheikh Mohammed and Geingob then took a tour of the Namibia pavilion, which highlights the country’s potential to generate sufficient and sustainable energy for both domestic consumption and export, as well as the various investment opportunities it offers. His Highness was briefed about the country’s vast open spaces, abundant and diverse biodiversity and wildlife, rich cultural diversities and valuable traditional knowledge.
During his meeting with the President of Guyana at his country’s pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of Guyana’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers both countries an opportunity to explore new avenues to expand economic and cultural ties. The mega event serves as a platform for nations across the world to explore partnerships that will help shape a better future for humanity, His Highness noted.
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commended the UAE’s inspiring development model, which has enabled it to achieve top rankings in international competitiveness indexes. The President of Guyana also expressed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.
Sheikh Mohammed then toured the pavilion of Guyana, which showcases the country as a leading eco-tourism destination and highlights its Green State Development Strategy as a pathway for sustainable and inclusive development. The pavilion also highlights the country’s economic features, which has enabled it to emerge as one of the fastest growing nations in the world.
Moreover, Sheikh Mohammed visited the Austria pavilion, located at the Opportunity District. Under the theme ‘Austria Makes Sense’, the pavilion combines people, technology, and the environment in an engaging experience for all senses.
Another stop during His Highness’s tour at Expo 2020 Dubai was the Colombia pavilion, which showcases how music connects the nation to a thriving future of culture, innovation, and urban growth. The pavilion’s airy, free-ranging design represents Colombia itself, open and unbounded.
