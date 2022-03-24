Dubai to establish new entity to protect consumer rights, ensure fair trade

Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Thursday directed the establishment of a specialised entity focused on ensuring fair trade and consumer rights protection.

The announcement was made during The Executive Council's meeting held on Thursday at Expo 2020 Dubai, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan.

The new entity aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global economic hub and a major centre for trade and commerce, both of which are key drivers of Dubai’s economic growth.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The trade sector is the backbone of our economy. Today, Dubai is a base for global, regional and local companies to tap opportunities in the world's most attractive and fastest-growing markets, and we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in supporting businesses to enhance their success and innovation. We seek to build an integrated system that supports equal opportunities and ensures the protection of business and consumer rights. At the same time, we aim to create the optimal environment for fostering the development of human resources and logistical capabilities in an integrated manner. Dubai has constantly demonstrated its ability to adapt to changes and create new opportunities across various economic sectors.”

The new entity’s roles and responsibilities include reducing anti-competitive practices, reviewing and developing consumer protection policies as well as educating consumers on their rights and responsibilities.

The entity will also focus on ensuring commercial establishments’ compliance with laws governing businesses, strengthening corporate self-monitoring across institutions and providing a seamless retail experience in Dubai for the local and global community.