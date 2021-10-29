New islands for tourist resort development launched during Maldives Investment Forum.
Expo 20203 days ago
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today visited the Switzerland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and met with Guy Parmelin, president of the Swiss Confederation.
Speaking during the tour, Sheikh Maktoum said Expo 2020 Dubai offers the 192 participating countries an opportunity to present their innovation, creativity and ideas for shaping the future.
At the same time, the world fair is also an opportunity for the countries to showcase their traditions and culture.
Sheikh Maktoum said the presence of more than 200 nationalities living in harmony in Dubai reflects the key role coexistence, collaboration and innovation play in enhancing prosperity.
During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum was introduced to the Swiss pavilion’s curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, natural beauty, innovation, cuisine and arts.
Under the theme ‘Reflections’, the pavilion features iconic cubic architecture, a giant interactive mirrored façade and a ‘Swiss crystal cave’. Based on the concept of a journey, visitors can experience surprising facets of Switzerland by walking through the pavilion.
ALSO READ:
Visitors can go on a hike through a sea of fog or travel on a magic carpet to feel the thrill of excitement as Switzerland‘s breathtaking nature comes into view.
Visitors can also enjoy magnificent landscapes and discover opportunities offered by the country, in addition to tasting Swiss chocolate specialities.
New islands for tourist resort development launched during Maldives Investment Forum.
Expo 20203 days ago
New wooden version of a John Lennon-inspired peace sculpture unveiled at Swedish Pavilion
Expo 20204 days ago
Future looks optimistic for the MICE industry.
Expo 20204 days ago
The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land.
Expo 20204 days ago
Installation of three colourful penguins is made entirely from ocean plastics
Expo 20204 days ago
The Emirates Pavilion offers visitors a preview for the future of commercial aviation.
Expo 20204 days ago
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20204 days ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20204 days ago