Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan, Mohammed bin Salman tour UAE, Saudi pavilions

The Saudi Crown Prince was in the UAE for a two-day official visit

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan said he was pleased to meet Mohammed bin Salman and added that the UAE's relationship with Saudi Arabia was getting "stronger".

سعدت بلقاء أخي الأمير محمد بن سلمان وزيارة أجنحة الأمارات والسعودية في إكسبو 2020 دبي ... علاقاتنا الأخوية مع المملكة تزداد صلابة بمرور الوقت بحكمة رئيس الدولة والملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز حفظهما الله، وجهودنا المشتركة تكمل بعضها البعض لصنع مستقبل أفضل لمنطقتنا وشعوبها. pic.twitter.com/L2rkGO6zSL — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 8, 2021

Mohammed bin Salman left Abu Dhabi today, wrapping a two-day state visit to the UAE. He was seen off upon his departure at the Presidential Airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and other Sheikhs.

During his visit, Mohammed bin Salman also met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The two leaders discussed issues of common interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.