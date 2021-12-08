Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed receives Saudi Crown Prince

Russian PM's speech at a flag-raising ceremony followed by a mixture of Russian classic and contemporary symphonic music
Expo 20203 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the Saudi Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed issues of common interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, Mohammed bin Salman commended the great efforts made by the UAE in organising Expo 2020 Dubai.
Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the UAE on Tuesday for a two-day official visit. He also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the Capital.
The leaders reviewed the bilateral relations and opportunities to develop them in the light of the explored strategic cooperation between their countries.
Expo 20203 days ago
Expo 20203 days ago
Expo 20204 days ago
Expo 20204 days ago
Expo 20204 days ago
Expo 20201 week ago
Expo 20201 week ago
Expo 20201 week ago