Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed receives Saudi Crown Prince

The leaders discussed issues of common interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 6:33 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the Saudi Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed issues of common interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Mohammed bin Salman commended the great efforts made by the UAE in organising Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the UAE on Tuesday for a two-day official visit. He also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the Capital.

ALSO READ:

The leaders reviewed the bilateral relations and opportunities to develop them in the light of the explored strategic cooperation between their countries.