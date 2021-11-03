Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan meets Dutch king, queen

The Dubai Crown Prince expressed his appreciation for the strong ties that unite the UAE and Netherlands

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday met the Netherlands' king and queen at Expo 2020 Dubai.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Expo to inaugurate the Netherlands pavilion and celebrate the country's National Day.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the UAE's strong ties with the Netherlands.

"I am proud of the friendship relations that unite the two countries, and of this large Dutch delegation present at the most important international exhibition in the heart of Dubai," he said.

In celebration of the National Day, flags from the UAE and Netherlands were hoisted at a colour ceremony at the Al Wasl Plaza that saw scores of visitors.