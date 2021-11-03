Expo 2020 Dubai: Dutch king impressed by UAE's 'green' desert

The king and queen visited the world fair on Wednesday to inaugurate the Netherlands pavilion and celebrate the country's National Day

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021

The local produce grown in UAE's 'green' deserts has caught the eye of Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander.

The king and his wife Queen Máxima visited Expo 2020 on Wednesday to inaugurate the Netherlands pavilion on its National Day, celebrated on November 3.

King Willem-Alexander said he was impressed to see strawberries, tomatoes and lettuce growing in greenhouses powered by solar energy.

Speaking about the organic connection of water, energy and food - a theme explored by the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020, the king said: “I saw a great example this morning of strawberries, tomatoes and lettuce growing in the middle of the Abu Dhabi desert with water, energy and food in almost perfect symbiosis.

“I saw high-tech greenhouses that run on solar power. Water use is hyper-efficient. So, hardly a drop is wasted. Fresh and healthy home-grown produce all year round… is brilliant for a country that currently imports 90 per cent of its food.”

The royal couple also visited the Netherlands pavilion earlier. The Netherlands and the UAE flags were hoisted at a colour ceremony at the Al Wasl Plaza that saw scores of visitors, especially those from Netherlands.

Both countries' national anthems were also played and the world-renowned Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra performed on the special occasion.

Delivering his keynote address after the flag hoisting ceremony, King Willem-Alexander said it is a “fascinating experience” for him and his wife to be visiting the United Arab Emirates.

He recalled his first visit to the UAE 10 years ago when he accompanied his mother Princess Beatrix and said “returning has been like stepping into the future.”

The king said the Netherlands has much in common despite the stark differences in their geographies.

“A cold wet country on the North Sea and a hot dry Gulf State. What could they possibly have in common? A great deal,” he said.

Both countries face same problems as in challenges of climate change, pollution, ensuring water and food security, King Willem-Alexander said.

“In fact, as this Expo shows, we face the same problems as fellow travellers on a challenging path to the future. Both countries are reaching certain limits and are on the brink of an unavoidable transformation.”

With ground water levels falling by one-and-a-half metres or more each year due to irrigation, King Willem-Alexander said new approaches are needed.

“In the Netherlands, too, growth is no longer a gift because Mother Nature has put on the brakes,” he said.

“If we want to take the next step in our development, we will need a different approach smarter… with less waste, more cohesion, and more collaboration. No one has all the answers. But the Netherlands is among the pioneers exploring new terrain step by step and we're proud to share our discoveries and Expo 2020 Dubai."

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who was also present at the flag hoisting ceremony, said the Netherlands pavilion’s theme, uniting water, energy and food, brings attention to some of the most critical and sustainable development goals and highlight the importance of an integrated approach to finding sustainable solutions.

“The UAE is looking to strengthen economic and cultural ties with the world,” he said adding that the Netherlands has become an important trading partner of the UAE. Trade between the two countries grew by 56 per cent in the last 10 years, Sheikh Nahyan added.

The Netherlands’ Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Tom de Bruijn was also present.