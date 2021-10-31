Expo 2020 Dubai: King and Queen of Netherlands to officially open pavilion

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to attend official opening on November 3.

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021

The Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will have surprise guests at its official opening on November 3, the country’s national day. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be attending the ceremony. They will be accompanied by the country’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Tom de Bruijn, who is leading a trade mission to the UAE.

Nearly 50 Dutch companies from the water, sustainable energy, food, urban development and logistics sectors are participating in the trade mission. The pavilion, located at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai and is open to visitors until March 31.

“I’m pleased that so many Dutch entrepreneurs see opportunities for growth here”, De Bruijn said.

“There’s great demand in the UAE and Gulf region for sustainable solutions in these sectors. For instance, ways to grow crops using less water. Our companies have a lot to offer. Expo 2020 Dubai and the Netherlands Pavilion offers them a fantastic podium to showcase themselves to the Gulf region and the rest of the world. The Netherlands Government is keen to help them capitalize on this opportunity.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mandated the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to organise the trade mission. The mission is part of a broader six-month programme at the Netherlands Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The official opening ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Plaza. The pavilion will be closed for visitors on the November 2,3 on the occasion of Netherlands National Day.