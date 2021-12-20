Expo 2020 Dubai: Kuwait Pavilion receives 1 million visitors

This is the largest participation by the country in an event of this kind, says Kuwait Pavilion director

Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes its one millionth visitor. Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:39 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:43 PM

The Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020 has received one million visitors since the beginning of the mega event on October 1, 2021.

Kuwait’s participation at Expo 2020 is under the thematic title ‘New Kuwait: New opportunities for sustainability.

Dr. Bader Al Enezi, the Director of the Kuwait Pavilion, said: “We are proud that visitors at Expo 2020 are attracted to the Kuwait Pavilion and are visiting us in such large numbers. This is a clear indication that the people behind all this work, the different committees and teams that have created the pavilion, have done an incredible job that we can all be proud of.

ALSO READ

"This is also a clear indication of how successful our brothers and sisters in the UAE, the Expo organizers have been, in preparing the infrastructure for this important world event. An event such as this underscores the importance of bringing people together and exchanging ideas so we can work towards building a better future together. We are looking forward to receiving more such traffic at the Kuwait Pavilion, especially as the holiday season approaches.”

Visitors to the pavilion will get a chance to experience the history of the nation, as it struggles with the harsh desert environment, while at the same time grapples with and finds sustainable solutions for the masses.

It is a symbolic journey, a struggle if you like, through the naturally hot and arid desert climate of the northwestern area of the Arabian Gulf.

Finding sustainable emblematic solutions showcases by the pavilion’s bold and sometimes dramatic architecture.

The most important message at the pavilion is ‘water’ as a resource, and ensuring its future sustainability. This is emphasized by the huge water tower that begins at the centre of the pavilion and stretches upward all the way to the roof, mimicking the real water towers, which are in fact emergency water reservoirs, found in many Kuwaiti cities.

“This is the largest participation by Kuwait in an event of this kind and we are doing everything in our power to contribute to the success of the world Expo in Dubai. Given the huge turnout, I think we have done an excellent job so far and it gives us great confidence moving forward, as our country continues working towards Kuwait's 2035 vision, which aims at transforming Kuwait into a regional and international financial trade hub, and becoming more attractive to foreign investors” Al Enezi concluded.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com