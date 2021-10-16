Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirati astronauts to showcase wonders of the cosmos at Space Week

Dubai - The space-focused week begins on Sunday; here's a peek at what's in store

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 1:09 PM

Some of the brightest stars in space research and exploration will lead Expo 2020 Dubai's space-focused week, which kicks off on Sunday.

The Space Week, which will run from October 17 to 23, will highlight the latest innovations in space research and travel, while providing a platform to discuss critical issues.

UAE's first astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri and the country's first female astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi will highlight the wonders of the cosmos and demonstrate space sector's accessibility to the public during one of the sessions.

Researchers and science leads for various international space missions will also congregate at the world fair to shed light on the benefits, solutions and challenges of exploring beyond our planet's orbit.

Here's a peek at what's in store this week.

October 17

>> The People’s Mission: Citizens in Space Exploration and Space Tech for Inclusive Development, the flagship Space Week event, with famous astronauts making an appearance, takes place all day at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

>> Chile: Our Space Story — The seminar on Chile’s own space exploration is at 10am at Terra Auditorium.

>> World Majlis | Powers Out of this World: Using Space for the Benefit of All Humanity is at 4pm at Terra Auditorium.

October 18

>> Timor-Leste National Day celebrations will take place at 10.15 am at Al Wasl Plaza.

>> World Giftedness Centre Biennial International Conference — Top-level researchers come together to showcase giftedness best practices from 4pm to 6pm at DEC, Hall 1A North.

>> Matryoshka Festival, featuring the best folk artists from Russia, is from 6pm to 8pm at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

>> Dignified Storytelling, Stories of Great Ambition and Hope — Key figures from space exploration share their stories from 3pm to 5.30pm at Terra Auditorium.

>> Space Session — Four panellists discuss space science in Pakistan all day from 10am to 10pm at DEC, Hall 1A North.

October 19

>> Guyana National Day celebrations are at 10.15am Al Wasl Plaza.

>> Space Business Forum, highlighting technology and progress demonstrated by the UAE, various timings at DEC Hall 2A South.

>> Future Food Forum — Discussion with representatives from the F&B industry, until 6pm, DEC, Hall 1A South.

>> World Majlis | Does Life in Space Offer a Blueprint for a More Sustainable Life on Earth? The session will be from 4pm to 6pm at Terra Auditorium.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general at Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “We are proud to host The People’s Mission: Citizens in Space Exploration event during Space Week at Expo 2020 and we look forward to welcoming the international space community and global stakeholders to Dubai.”

He added: “To focus on the future of the space sector, we need improved cooperation between countries and other sectors to deliver on further discoveries and new revelations.

"We are certain that the event will hold meaningful and detailed discussions of the future of space and will further encourage development and innovation in the space sector and contribute to the advancement of human knowledge.”