Expo 2020 Dubai to host 'Space Week' from October 17

UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri, Noura Al-Matroushi among stellar line-up of astronauts, astronomers, other experts

Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday announced the launch of Space Week, presenting an array of content, discussions as well as a chat with two of the UAE's astronauts.

Being held in association with the UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the event will run from October 17 to 23.

The discussions will tackle engaging topics such as the UAE's space vision, women's vital contributions to space exploration; sustainability in space and cleaning "space waste".

"A safe, productive and responsible exploration of space is a growing priority for all the humanity. Nations large and small, economies developed and emerging are today taking their first strides into space, hoping that what we learn will positively impact our lives on the Earth and beyond," said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

"At Expo 2020 Dubai, we join more than 60 nations in the exploration of this common goal and this partnership will ensure that the gains we achieve are shared globally. In the early days of the UAE, we explored because we could. Half a century later, on the occasion of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, we explore because we must," said Al Hashimy.

Sarah Al Amiri, UAE's Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency said greater international collaboration and cooperation among space-exploration nations is very important in these times.

"We play an active role in strengthening partnerships with organisations globally to promote peaceful and mutually beneficial space exploration. Expo 2020 Dubai's Space Week represents an opportunity to build on our long-standing relationships with a wide range of stakeholders to deliver on our mission: creating a world-class space sector in the UAE," she added.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General, MBRSC, said: "We are proud to host The People's Mission: Citizens in Space Exploration event during Space Week at Expo 2020, and we look forward to welcoming the international space community and global stakeholders to Dubai. To focus on the future of the space sector, we need improved cooperation between countries to deliver on further discoveries and new revelations."

In a chat with the UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Noura Al-Matroushi on October 17, many other well-known astronomers and space scientists will also share their latest discoveries and missions.

Co-curated with Dubai Chamber, Expo 2020 Dubai's Space Business Forum on October 18 will focus on the sustainable growth of the international space sector and creating value for society. The stellar line-up includes Sarah Al Amiri; Naoko Yamazaki, former JAXA Astronaut, Space Policy Committee Member and the second Japanese woman in space; and high-level attendees from Nasa and the national space agencies of Luxembourg and South Africa.

Four World Majlis sessions and one Women's Pavilion Majlis will be hosted during Space Week.

On October 21, the "Hope and Perseverance: Lessons Learnt from the Red Planet for Life on Earth" discussion will examine what the exploration of Mars suggests for the future of human species on another planet, with a panel from around the world.

Other events include "Never Be Lost: Learn to Read the Stars" on October 23 at the Australia pavilion, which will bring together both digital and physical celestial presentations.

On October 23, space travel and sustainability will be discussed in association with the UAE Space Agency. Co-curated with Slovenia, the event will include a keynote speech by Maruška Strah, executive director, World Space Week.

Space Week is the second of 10 theme weeks taking place throughout Expo 2020.

