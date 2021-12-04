Expo 2020 Dubai: Dewa pavilion clocks more than 150,000 visitors

Visitors commended Dewa's globally leading projects and the pavilion's modern design

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed more than 150,000 visitors during October and November, exceeding Dewa's turnout expectations for the international exhibition’s initial month.

Visitors commended Dewa's globally leading projects and innovative initiatives showcased at its pavilion. They also praised the pavilion's modern design, which is in harmony with its continuous efforts to develop value-added experiences and boost happiness levels.

According to visitors, Dewa is successfully promoting sustainability and digital transformation to achieve comprehensive sustainable development. The authority is using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to redefine the concept of a utility and create a new digital future for Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said that through its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the authority aims to provide a unique experience for visitors and introduce them to Dewa's efforts, which contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

“As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we support Expo 2020 Dubai with all our efforts, experiences, and capacities to achieve the desired success that befits the UAE, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to host the best Expo in the world and deliver an unforgettable experience for Dubai’s visitors," he said.

"We are confident that Expo 2020 Dubai will be an international platform that contributes to developing innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the world for a brighter future for generations to come."

At its pavilion, Dewa introduces visitors to its major projects, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world; the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Mena region to produce hydrogen using solar power; and many others.

Dewa has also dedicated a stand for the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), launched by Sheikh Mohammed in October 2016 during the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai.

WGEO aims to enhance the transition to a green economy and support countries and organisations in implementing their green strategies and plans.

Dewa has also allocated an area for its Space-D programme, which aims to build Dewa's capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks. It also showcases Al Shera’a Building, Dewa's new headquarters, which will be the world’s tallest, largest and smartest government Zero Energy building.